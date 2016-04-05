Overturned tractor trailer, ramp now open in Euclid - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Overturned tractor trailer, ramp now open in Euclid

A semi truck overturned on Rt. 90 Tuesday. (Source: WOIO) A semi truck overturned on Rt. 90 Tuesday. (Source: WOIO)
EUCLID, OH (WOIO) -

The I-90 eastbound ramp to State Route 2 eastbound is now open after a overturned tractor trailer caused the ramp to close Tuesday afternoon. 

 The crash happened around 2 p.m. Tuesday. 

The Ohio Department of Transportation says motorists will be detoured via State Route 2/I-90 westbound to East 260th Street.

