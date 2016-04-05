Cuyahoga County GOP leader talks contested convention

The RNC could be contested, but it will ultimately produce a candidate. (Source: WOIO)

The head of Cuyahoga County’s Republican Party said that candidates for the nomination have to change strategies – from winning state primaries to winning over delegates at this summer’s convention.

“Now, at this point, every one of them has to have a convention delegate strategy,” said Rob Frost, the chair of the Cuyahoga County Republican Party.

That’s because, said Frost, it’s becoming less and less likely that any candidate will have a majority of delegates going into the convention.

In order to get the required number of votes, candidates are likely going to have to convince delegates to change their minds.

"I think the misconception the people feel is they're voting for a candidate for president,” said Frost. “They're not. They’re voting for delegates to go the convention.”

That means, even if a candidate won a state primary and its subsequent delegates, those individuals have the option to change their minds, and their votes, during the ballot casting process.

In Ohio, delegates are only bound to vote for the candidate that won the state primary on the first round of balloting. After that, delegates can vote for anyone they like.

“The delegates who are elected to go there are being asked to evaluate the candidate, and make up their decision making up all the people who sent them there to cast their vote for the right candidate and that's using their own discretion,” said Frost, an Ohio delegate for Gov. John Kasich.

He said if no one candidate wins the first ballot, the delegates turn into something more resembling a state legislature. He pointed out “we do live in a representative democracy.”

“It will be a fairly orderly process in the way that state legislature is orderly. It's representatives working together to make a decision,” said Frost. “This is not an open, public vote, it is a primary -- a party primary.”

He anticipates that there will be at least four ballots before a nominee is chosen at this convention. Frost told Cleveland 19 that the last time delegates weren’t sure in advance of voting who the nominee would be was back in 1952.

He also brought up that Abraham Lincoln was elected during a contested convention only after two Ohio delegates changed their votes in exchange for two cabinet positions.

“I don't know that it's going to be that type of literally horse trading or cabinet seat trading today, but this is the decision to nominate the person who may be the leader of the free world,” said Frost. “I know who I want to win in November and that's the Republican candidate.”

Cleveland 19 asked Frost if the contested convention would put an asterisk next to the name of the nominee.

“There will be an asterisk if they lose in November,” said Frost.

The one thing that’s for sure, said Frost, is that there will eventually be a nominee.

“Ultimately the convention will not close until we have a nominee,” said Frost.

