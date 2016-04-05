7 tips to avoid being a victim of a burglary

The Willoughby Police Department has recently been investigating a series of burglaries that have occurred over the past week. The department released some tips to prevent you from being victimized.

1. Before leaving the house or going to bed for the night, check all of your windows and doors to make sure they're locked. Install a 2x2 piece of wood in your sliding glass door or sliding windows helps prevent anyone forcing them open.

2. Check to make sure your garage doors are closed and any garage doors are locked.

3. Make sure your car doors are locked.

4. Leave a light on outside or install motion sensors outside to activate your lights in case someone approaches the house.

5. Leave a light on inside your house. The burglar will not know if you're awake or asleep.

6. If you feel like you're a victim of a burglary, please call 911 immediately and try not to touch anything in your house.

7. Report any suspicious activity in your neighborhood immediately; your neighbors will appreciate it if it helps prevent another victim.

