Indians' second shot at Opening Day pleases fans

Opening Day, take two didn't disappoint die hard Tribe fans who didn't hesitate to make a second trip to the ball park for the first game of the 2016 season.

"We'll come in cold, rain, whatever," said Debbie Williams.

At first pitch there were still thousands of empty seats, as some ticket holders couldn't make it to Progressive Field two days in a row. But plenty of other devoted baseball fans did whatever they could to be here.

"I had to take another day off work. But anything for opening day, though," said one fan.

"It was a little more difficult. My friends who were with me yesterday could not come down today and get off work again. So this little guy gets to go," said Paul Fuller, who brought his son, Austin.

Today was sunnier than yesterday but still plenty cold.

And piping hot food from the new stadium vendors was more appealing to some than other ballpark staples on a day more fitting for football than baseball.

Opening Day delivers, even if it's a day late.

"This is going to be a life long memory. I'll never forget it. It's going to be awesome," said Steven Gillespie.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.