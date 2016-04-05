Hit-skip suspect begged police to call his mom during ravine rescue

Cleveland Heights Police recently helped rescue a man involved in a hit skip who fell down a ravine and was injured. The dramatic call was captured on police body cam.

Police say they were first called to Randolph and Clarence Sunday evening for a report of a loud noise. What they quickly found was a Dodge that struck a Volkswagen Jetta. An airbag was deployed. Then suddenly, a call came in over the radio.

"Can you come to the house in front of my car? There's someone screaming down here in the ravine in the back yard. I don't know if it's the party involved in this accident or not?" one officer said to the other.

Officers made their way down the ravine, in the dark, behind the accident scene and found 37-year-old Greg Johnson of Cleveland Heights hollering out in pain.

"Male is hurt pretty bad. He fell down through the ravine," you can hear one officer say to another.

At first, Gregory Johnson denied that he was the driver involved in the accident up above. He told the officer who found him he was simply trying to relieve himself in the ravine.

"What did you do to your face? You don't think that's from the airbag?" The officer asked Johnson.

Later, Johnson admitted he had been drinking and driving.

Johnson ends up spending quite a bit of time with the officer that waits with him for help. At one point he begs the officer to call his mother. The officer repeatedly tries to comfort him.

"Hey, listen to me. The important thing is you are going to be okay. You shouldn't have drank. You shouldn't have drove, but we're going to make sure you are all right."

Eventually, crews are able to make it to Johnson and he is hoisted up the ravine and taken to an area hospital.

Cleveland Heights Police say Johnson was wanted on several warrants including domestic violence and aggravated menacing. Police say he now faces additional citations for failure to control, hit-skip and several driver's license violations.

Johnson is in fair condition at University Hospitals.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.