Parma: ME determines human bones found behind shopping center

Two teens happened upon what they thought were fake bones, but it turns out, they were real.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner confirmed Wednesday that the remains found in the wooded area behind Toys R Us Tuesday are human.

Parma Police say the 16 and 17-year-olds were walking behind stores when they saw a mattress, teddy bear and some bones. After picking up the jaw and seeing the teeth had cavities, they called police.

Gender and age, or how long the bones had been there aren't yet known. Authorities weren't even able to determine if they were adult or child remains.

The ME will now determine the ID and cause of death.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.