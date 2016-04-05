Doctor house calls making a comeback

Getting an appointment at a doctor's office can take weeks, and the actual visit can eat hours from your day. But what if the doctor came to you? One Cleveland Clinic doctor is quoted as saying house calls can mean better patient care.

Changes in insurance back in the 1970s ended the tradition, but more changes recently opened the door again for a bit of a house call comeback.

Nurse practitioner Amy Porche knows all about it, taking a job with a company in the Baton Rouge area.

"Hi, I’m Amy with Choices Family Medical," she introduces herself at the door of a patient in the morning of what will be a busy day. In her little black bag are all the supplies for a visit to the doctor, but they get spread out in your living rooms.

Things like swabs, strep tests and all sorts of gadgets. Billing is the same. Your normal co-pay applies. For working mom Amber Harms, the convenience

of the house call service is priceless.

"When my children get sick, doctor's visits, I mean we have six children, so it can become like an extensive part of our day," she said.

Choices Family Medical has been in the market about a year. Porche says demand is growing, especially in under-served communities.

"With the current healthcare crisis that we're in, a lot of physicians are no longer wanting to accept the Medicare, Medicaid aspect of it, so there are so many people out there without primary care providers," Porche said.

Her office on wheels takes her to the next stop of the day. The Arc of East Ascension provides healthcare and other services to people with disabilities.

Getting some of those clients to a doctor can be a challenge, so the doctor’s visits make a big difference.

"The one that doesn't want to leave the home, he's loving it, and I think this is the best thing that could of happened to the Arc," a worker at the Arc said.

Amy has one more stop before calling it a day at a retirement community.

Regular clients can get same-day appointments. For new patients is usually takes one or two days. One of the best parts for everyone involved: the visits are never rushed.

"Here I can actually go in and spend however long I need to, so my patients understand their disease process, what's going on, how they need to treat it, why we're giving them this certain medication," Porche said.

Most of the house call services in the Cleveland area are geared specifically for the elderly or those with mobility issues.

But, it's expected we'll see more doctor house visits for all kinds of patients in the near future.

