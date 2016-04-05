New drug helps heroin addicts

He calls it a crisis.

The CEO of Alcohol Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services, William Denihan says the heroin problem continues to spiral out of control. There have already been more than 100 heroin-related deaths in Cuyahoga County this year alone -- double, he says, from last year at this time.

"The explosion of individuals that are dying from heroin, fentanyl -- we're not winning the battle," William Denihan said. "We keep on losing ground on individuals that made the decision to take the drug and overdose."

But now there's hope for addicts with the newer drug Vivitrol.

Users go through detox first, then receive a month injection that helps stop cravings and blocks opiod receptors. So even if they try to get high, they don't feel it.

"That can stop them from continuing their addiction and help them come into recovery a lot better and a lot faster," said Denihan.

ADAMHS Board initiated a program in February that's helping the Cuyahoga County courts with their Vivitrol program. It's state-funded through Medicaid, and already more than 25 recovering heroin addicts have completed the program.

Promising news, Denihan said, but the fight against heroin is an ongoing battle that will take time and education to win.

"The court says you want treatment, or incarceration," explained Denihan.

Doctors have to be certified to administer the Vivitrol. Unlike methadone and suboxone, experts say Vivitrol is not addictive.

