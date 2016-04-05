Fundraiser underway to keep UA student's memory alive after murder

Justin Cohen set a goal to pack 50,000 meals for Stop Hunger Now in Zak's name. (Source: WOIO)

Akron Police are offering a $50,000 reward to find the killer of a University of Akron student.

Zakareia Husein was working at his family's pizza shop on East Glenwood Avenue when a masked gunman came in and robbed the restaurant in December.

There is surveillance video of the suspect, but police still haven't made an arrest.

Police say Husein did everything the robber asked him too, and the suspect shot him anyway.

Friends and students are keeping Zak's memory alive by honoring what he stood for-- kindness to others.

They're holding a fundraiser in his name because they say it's what he would have wanted.

Friends remember 21-year-old Zak Husein as selfless and well-respected.

“Zak was known for his ability to make people smile, to always go out of his way to help others around him,” said his friend Justin Cohen.

Nearly four months after he was shot and killed working at his parent's pizza shop, his friends and fellow classmates at the University of Akron are stepping up by planning a fundraiser in his name.

“We want the Akron community to know that behind every bad action, there will be a thousand good actions to counteract it,” Cohen said.

Cohen planned a huge undertaking to pack 50,000 meals to send to the nonprofit Stop Hunger Now.

Just two weeks away from the event, they've raised 60 percent of the needed funds. Cohen says it’s enough to pack 30,000 meals. Their goal is to raise over $14,000.

“He would say 'go for it' and help as many people as you can, so we are,” Cohen said.

Friends say Husein was a devout Muslim, a family man, and most of all -- he lived for others.

“There is a lot of scrutiny toward the Muslim community today unfortunately and we want to see everyone working hand in hand, different cultures and ethnicities that will be coming here to accomplish something like this. To spread the message that we are all brothers and sisters regardless of race,” Cohen said.

Every $29 donated will help pack 100 meals for Stop Hunger Now.

You can help by volunteering at the event on April 19th.

“Remembering the Life & Legacy if Zakareia Husein: A Charity Night in his Honor” will be held from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. at the University of Akron Student Ballroom A.

You can also send donations to the University of Akron in his name.

Checks can be made out to the University of Akron and mailed to:

Zak Husein event c/o Source Office

303 E. Carroll Street

Akron, OH 44325-4601

In the memo line, please write “Zak Husein event.”

You can find more information about the fundraiser by clicking here.

