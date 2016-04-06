'I have to rest up; doctor's orders,' Janet Jackson tour on hold

Janet Jackson's Unbreakable tour has been put on hold, again.

The singer posted a message on her Twitter account Wednesday saying, "My husband I are planning our family so I am going to have to delay the tour....I have to rest up, doctor's orders. I will continue the tour as soon as I possibly can."

A message from Janet...https://t.co/KrzYZ4eyvD — Janet Jackson (@JanetJackson) April 6, 2016

The second leg of Jackson's tour began in August.

Janet, who was scheduled to perform her final show of the tour at Quicken Loans Arena on August 28, stopped short of saying she was pregnant.

Back in December the five-time Grammy award winner had to cancel the North American leg of her tour so she could have surgery. Though the tour dates were rescheduled, the type of surgery she was having was never disclosed.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.