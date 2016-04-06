Firefighters battle porch fire - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Firefighters battle porch fire

Porch fire in Cleveland. (Source: WOIO) Porch fire in Cleveland. (Source: WOIO)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Cleveland firefighters were called to the 10600 block of St. Mark Avenue on the city's west side for a house fire around 4:15 a.m. Wednesday.

Ems was called but told Cleveland 19 they did not transport anyone.

The fire was contained to the front porch and is still under investigation.

It is unclear if the home was occupied or not.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:  

Download the Cleveland 19 News app

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly