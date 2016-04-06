Firefighters battle porch fire

Cleveland firefighters were called to the 10600 block of St. Mark Avenue on the city's west side for a house fire around 4:15 a.m. Wednesday.

Ems was called but told Cleveland 19 they did not transport anyone.

The fire was contained to the front porch and is still under investigation.

It is unclear if the home was occupied or not.

