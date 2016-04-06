Deliberations continue in NYE murders trial

John Kohler died in the shooting, but Ronda Blankenship managed to survive. (Source: Family)

Michael and Eric Hendon accused in a 2013 New Year's Even murder. (Source: Barberton Police)

A Summit County jury is set to begin their first full day deliberations after hearing closing arguments in a nearly three week murder trial.

Both sides wrapped up Wednesday in Eric Hendon's triple murder trial.

Hendon is charged with killing three people in Barberton -- a dad, and his two children in December 2013.

Prosecutors say Eric and his brother Michael Hendon forced their way into John Kohler's home with the intent of stealing money and drugs.

During the robbery, 42-year-old Kohler, his 18-year-old step-daughter Ashley Carpenter, and his 14-year-old son David Carpenter-Kohler, were shot and killed. Kohler’s live-in girlfriend, Ronda Blankenship, was shot in the head, but survived.

Prosecutors say Eric was the triggerman. He faces the death penalty if convicted.

Michael Hendon was found guilty last August and sentenced to life in prison.

