'Sweet' deal offered on National Caramel Popcorn Day

Campbell’s Sweet Factory is offering a “sweet” deal for its customers on National Caramel Popcorn Day.

Owner Jeff Campbell visited Cleveland 19 News This Morning to talk his ever expanding business in Northeast Ohio.

He is also offering anyone, who mentions his interview on Cleveland 19, a buy one, get one half-off deal.

So, celebrate National Caramel Popcorn Day with Jeff and his crew at one of their three locations; West Side Market, Lakewood and Ohio City.

