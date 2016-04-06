Judge scolds day-care worker: You left your mark

A former daycare worker accused of beating a toddler plead not guilty in court Tuesday. Melissa Tate worked at the Cedar Early Learning center on Cedar Avenue. She was indicted earlier this month on endangering children charges. Tate was then seen throwing the boy on a changing table. The attack left the young child with bruises and welts.

A former daycare worker accused of beating a toddler plead not guilty in court Tuesday. Melissa Tate worked at the Cedar Early Learning center on Cedar Avenue. She was indicted earlier this month on endangering children charges. Tate was then seen throwing the boy on a changing table. The attack left the young child with bruises and welts.

Back in October, 49-year-old Melissa Tate was seen on the daycare's surveillance video manhandling and hitting the toddler nearly two dozen times with a wooden back scratcher. Tate was then seen throwing the boy on a changing table. The attack left the young child with bruises and welts.

Back in October, 49-year-old Melissa Tate was seen on the daycare's surveillance video manhandling and hitting the toddler nearly two dozen times with a wooden back scratcher. Tate was then seen throwing the boy on a changing table. The attack left the young child with bruises and welts.

A former day-care worker convicted of beating a toddler has been sentenced to the maximum sentence of three years in prison.

Judge Kathleen Sutula scolded Melissa Tate at Wednesday's sentencing saying, "I don't think the people in jail would tell you to shut-up the way you told those two-year-olds."

Tate worked at the Cedar Early Learning Center on Cedar Avenue. Prosecutors say using a wooden back scratcher, she disciplined a child by yelling and hitting him 20-30 times on the leg, leaving welts and bruises.

The attack was caught on tape.

"The video speaks for itself," adds Judge Sutula. "That little boy sat there quietly for 5 minutes. That shows me that this isn't the first time he was abused. My kids would not sit there like that. That is a learned behavior."

Once Tate is released from jail, she'll be on probation for another three years.

Judge Sutula ended the hearing stating," You shall never work with children again."

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.