Judge scolds day-care worker: You left your mark

Melissa Tate sentenced to 36 months in prison. (Source: WOIO) Melissa Tate sentenced to 36 months in prison. (Source: WOIO)
Video of Tate abusing child shown in court. (Source: WOIO) Video of Tate abusing child shown in court. (Source: WOIO)
Melissa Tate (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office) Melissa Tate (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office)
Video of Tate spanking child being shown in court. (Source: WOIO) Video of Tate spanking child being shown in court. (Source: WOIO)

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

A former day-care worker convicted of beating a toddler has been sentenced to the maximum sentence of three years in prison.

Judge Kathleen Sutula scolded Melissa Tate at Wednesday's sentencing saying, "I don't think the people in jail would tell you to shut-up the way you told those two-year-olds."

Tate worked at the Cedar Early Learning Center on Cedar Avenue. Prosecutors say using a wooden back scratcher, she disciplined a child by yelling and hitting him 20-30 times on the leg, leaving welts and bruises.  

The attack was caught on tape.

"The video speaks for itself," adds Judge Sutula. "That little boy sat there quietly for 5 minutes. That shows me that this isn't the first time he was abused. My kids would not sit there like that. That is a learned behavior."

Once Tate is released from jail, she'll be on probation for another three years. 

Judge Sutula ended the hearing stating," You shall never work with children again." 

