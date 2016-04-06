Dallas grand jury ends term without hearing Johnny Manziel case

Johnny Manziel will have to wait a little longer find out whether or not he'll be indicted for a January 30 fight with his ex-girlfriend Colleen Crowley.

A grand jury in Dallas County wrapped up its term late last month without hearing the assault case against the former Cleveland Browns quarterback.

The grand jury got the case in February. It's unclear why they did not hear it.

Investigators say Manziel and Crowley got into a fight at the ZaZa Hotel and Crowley claims Manziel hit her so hard she lost her hearing. He also allegedly hit Crowley while driving her vehicle back to Fort Worth.

The case is expected to be heard by a new grand jury when they convene.

