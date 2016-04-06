$3 million bond for assisted living shooting suspect

Two of the three victims shot to death at the Hamlet Village Assisted Living facility Thursday morning have been identified.

Police: Cook kills 2 housekeepers before shooting self at assisted living apartments

Residents in this quiet, senior community at Hamlet Village Assisted Living in Chagrin Falls were obviously shaken up after seeing the commotion and hearing that there had been a shooting.

The Chagrin Falls Police Department released new details Friday in Thursday's triple shooting at Hamlet Village Assisted Living that left two people dead.

The 56-year-old cook who police say shot and killed two housekeepers at Hamlet Village Assisted Living is being held on a $3 million bond.

Frank Staton made his first court appearance April 6, the same day he was released from the hospital.

Staton plead not guilty. He is accused of shooting and killing 58-year-old Terri Treadway and 58-year-old Catherine Sutter on March 24, before turning the gun on himself.

Staton was allegedly in a relationship with Treadway and the couple shared a home in Chardon. Though all three worked together at Hamlet Village, police believe Sutter was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Staton was hospitalized after the shooting and has since recovered.

A motive is not known.

