$3 million bond for assisted living shooting suspect - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

$3 million bond for assisted living shooting suspect

Frank Staton first court appearance. (Source: WOIO) Frank Staton first court appearance. (Source: WOIO)
Man accused in assisted living shooting makes first court appearance. (Source: WOIO) Man accused in assisted living shooting makes first court appearance. (Source: WOIO)
CHAGRIN FALLS, OH (WOIO) -

The 56-year-old cook who police say shot and killed two housekeepers at Hamlet Village Assisted Living is being held on a $3 million bond.

Frank Staton made his first court appearance April 6, the same day he was released from the hospital.

Staton plead not guilty. He is accused of shooting and killing 58-year-old Terri Treadway and 58-year-old Catherine Sutter on March 24, before turning the gun on himself.

Staton was allegedly in a relationship with Treadway and the couple shared a home in Chardon. Though all three worked together at Hamlet Village, police believe Sutter was in the wrong place at the wrong time. 

Staton was hospitalized after the shooting and has since recovered.

A motive is not known.  

Follow Cleveland 19 News:  

Download the Cleveland 19 News app

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly