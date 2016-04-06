Bond continued for man accused of egging home over 100 times

This house on Wilmore Avenue in Euclid was egged more than 100 times. It is receiving a free paint job through a charity organization. (Source: WOIO)

The man accused of egging a Euclid home more than 100 times made his first appearance in court on Wednesday.

The judge continued Jason Kozan's $2,000 bond and ordered him not to have contact with the victim.

Kozan, 30, is accused of egging the victim's home numerous times in 2015.

The Parkwood Drive man was arrested in March and indicted on charges of vandalism, menacing by stalking and aggravated menacing.

Police say Kozan and the victim were once neighbors, but they have not said what led them to Kozan.

He'll be back in court April 13.

