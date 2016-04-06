Cleveland's RNC Safety plan

A city council public safety meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, April 6, at 1 p.m.

Safety Director Mike McGrath is expected to lay out, in better detail, the city's RNC Convention Security Plan.

Last week, McGrath said there were many things he is not able to discuss for public safety reasons, but said that right now the city is waiting for the Bureau of Justice Affairs to sign off off on the purchase of items like the personal protective gear some Cleveland Police will wear. The gear is said to take months to make because it is designed specifically for each officer's body.

Officials are also expected to discuss neighborhood police deployment during the convention and mutual aid/contracted services.

Representatives from the Cleveland 2016 Host Committee will also be in attendance.

