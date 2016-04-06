Mansfield girl battling blindness travels to meet the Pope

A Mansfield girl suffering from a rare disorder traveled to Rome to meet Pope Francis as part of a “visual” bucket list that her parents created for her.

Lizzy Meyers, 5, was diagnosed with a rare genetic condition called Usher Syndrome Type II when she was 3 years old. The condition causes mild to moderate hearing loss, and it’s slowly eroding her vision. Her parents say she will be completely blind by the time she reaches adolescence.

When Lizzy’s parents learned about her diagnosis they decided to create a “visual” bucket list for her. The Myers plan to provide her with as many experiences as she can have with her vision before she goes blind.

According to the Myers, the general manager of the Turkish Airlines offered them round trip tickets to Rome after he learned about Lizzy’s story through media coverage.

On Wednesday, the Myers took Lizzy to the Vatican in Italy to meet Pope Francis who touched her face and blessed her.

“He blessed Elizabeth’s eyes. He asked that we pray for him and said he will be praying for us. She just stared at him with big eyes,” said her mother Christine Myers.

“I think it was a powerful moment. Meeting the Pope was absolutely amazing. I never expected in a million years that we would come that close to the Pope,” said Lizzy’s father Steve Myers.

The Myers said they have not told Lizzy about her prognosis.

"She's five -- I mean -- how do you tell a five year old? Even if I told her I don't think she'd understand. We don't see a point in having her worry and disrupt her childhood,” her mother Christine told Cleveland 19 in an interview last November.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.