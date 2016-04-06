North Olmsted youth director indicted on 10 sexual battery counts

A youth director with Columbia Road Baptist Church has been indicted on 10 counts of sexual battery.

Police say 31-year-old Brian Mitchell engaged in sexual conduct with a 16-year-old girl between August 2015 and September 2015. The indictment says it happened when he was a cleric and the victim attended the church that he served in. The victim's mother alerted police in November 2015.

Pastor Alan Jenkins told Cleveland 19 that when the church found out about the allegations, Mitchell was relieved of his volunteer duties with the church. Jenkins released the following statement:

"I am not the police, judge,or jury-I am the pastor to the offended and our people. My prayer is that justice is done and that healing can move forward. I and our church family are devastated and now working on healing. Please pray for us and this is all I have to say at this time. God bless!"

He is scheduled to be arraigned on April 19.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.