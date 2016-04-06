Family has "no comment" on local company's plans to repaint their egged home

A new paint job is coming for this home, egged over 100 times, courtesy of Neubert Painting. (Source: WOIO)

How would you like someone to volunteer to paint your home?

John Neubert of Neubert Painting in Brookpark heard the story of 85-year-old Albert Clemens' home getting egged over 100 times, and decided he wanted to volunteer his company's services.

Clemens got national attention when police say Clemens' neighbor, 30-year-old Jason Kozan egged Clemens' Euclid home more than 100 times over the course of a year.

"It's really fun when you can help someone and get their house looking great -- especially when you think they are in need or in this case, we just want to right a wrong," said Neubert.

In an odd twist though, when Cleveland 19's Denise Zarrella went looking for Clemens' happy reaction to his free home makeover, we were told by a man identifying himself as Clemens' son that the family had "no comment," and closed the front door.

Thirty-year-old Jason Kozan was arraigned on charges of vandalism, menacing by stalking and aggravated menacing.

Neubert Painting is set to begin work on Clemens' home on May 4.

