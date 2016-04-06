RTA proposes fare hikes

"We are their car. We're their only mobility option."

That’s a point RTA CEO and General Manager Joe Calabrese wanted to drive home during a meeting at Cleveland City Hall.

RTA has already held 14 public meeting to discuss options for operating the state's largest transit system.

RTA lost 3-million dollars because people moved out of Ohio. Calabrese says federal money has decreased and the state has cut millions from public transit.

"The state funding for public transit is dismal, one of the worse in the country," Calabrese said. "It's gone from 43-million in 2001 to 7.3 million currently."

Still RTA hasn't raised fares in seven years. That's about to change because the agency has to balance its budget by law.

"We know that as unemployment increases, ridership decreases," Calabrese said. "The federal government cuts and the state cuts you have had a balanced budget."

That reality has help put the budget squeeze on RTA which spends on average $750,000 a day to run its buses and trains.

RTA is putting four options on the table: the first one would increase the current fare from $2.25-to- $2.50 for bus and rail. That would raise just about $3.5 million.

Option two would go up to $2.75 in August of 2016. Option three is a combination of one and two with a graduated increase and option four is yet another combination.

Keep in mind, fares only pay for about 20 percent of the cost of operating RTA, even though it serves more people than Columbus, Cincinnati and Dayton combined.

Still, it is funded much less than comparable states.

"Michigan, Pennsylvania and Illinois, they're contributing $57 per capita to public transit to Ohio's $0.62, a tremendous variance," Calabrese said.



Valarie McCall, RTA Board Member and Chair of the American Public Transportation Association says "There will be a final recommendation to the board at the upcoming meeting on April 26, then the board has to make a decision."

An RTA leadership team will meet with Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish on Thursday and with mayors and city managers on Monday.

