Robert Griffin III not 'humbled', just experienced

Robert Griffin III took the podium at Browns headquarters four years later than some fans would have wanted, but hey, better late than never.

The former Heisman winner was on the Browns' radar back in 2012, but Mike Holmgren failed to pull off a trade with the St. Louis Rams for the second overall pick. Instead, the Rams sent the pick to the Washington Redskins, who then drafted Griffin.

But that trade also cost the Redskins three first-round picks, a steep price the Browns didn't have to pay to finally end up with the quarterback, and while Griffin no longer has to prove that he's worth those picks, he obviously wants to prove that he can still start in the NFL.

"That is everybody's expectation when you play quarterback in the National Football League", Griffin told reporters on Wednesday. "It is what it is. Only one guy gets to play, but the stronger we are in that group in that room, the stronger football team we will have. No one is going to step on anybody's toes, but we are all here to compete, we are all here to win a job and at the end of the day, do what we can to help this team win."

Griffin busted out of the gate as a rookie in 2012, leading the Redskins to the playoffs and making the Pro Bowl, but his season ended with ACL and LCL injuries. Injuries and controversy continued to haunt him in D.C. before he was benched, and eventually released. So he was asked if he's been humbled by the adversity.

"If you say you are humble, then you are not humble so I can't say that," Griffin said. "No, I just think that I am more experienced. I am still a kid. I am 26.

"We are all kids. We get to play a kid's game. One of my teammates in Washington, Kendrick Golston said we play a kid's game for a king's ransom. It is the truth. If it is a kid's game, you have to have fun doing it. I do think I am more experienced and I kind of know how to navigate the waters. That will help me as a player here. It will help me as a player to lead this team, as well."

The Browns front office and coaching staff obviously believe in him. Head coach Hue Jackson said it's clear that Griffin has matured.

"First of all, it wasn't just me that he convinced", Jackson said. "I had a role in it, but (EVP Football Operations) Sashi (Brown), (Chief Strategy Officer) Paul DePodesta, (Vice President Player Personnel) Andrew Berry, (Associated Head Coach-Offense) Pep Hamilton and myself. We all spent a lot of time, a lot of time with Robert. It was the right decision for us. Obviously, he was looking for an opportunity. I think the conversations that we had with him, the opportunity to sit down and talk football with him, the opportunity to sit and talk about his past. What was good and what could we fix? Those were the things that I felt very strongly about.

"I think he showed me that he has grown, that he has learned. He understands sometimes we all play roles when things don't go well. It's not just one side or the other. That he had a hand in that as well and he wanted to move beyond that and grow and become better. Obviously, that is what he is doing."

