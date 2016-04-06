Josh McCown takes RG3 arrival in stride

Josh McCown will be 37 by the time next season kicks off. That much we know.

What we don't know, and what he doesn't know, is if he'll still be wearing brown and orange. McCown has bounced around the NFL through 15 seasons because many times a big-name quarterback came in and jumped over him on the depth chart. That could happen again here, with the arrival of Robert Griffin III.

"My reaction is the same no matter what kind of player they add to this team", McCown said at team headquarters on Wednesday. "They're trying to make our team better. I'm for that because as a member of this team, you want to do anything you can to help our football team win. You trust the people in charge of making those decisions to put us in the best shape to do that. Obviously, they felt the need to add Robert to help us be able to accomplish those goals. If that gets us there, I'm with that."

Still, it was McCown who threw for 12 touchdowns and only 4 interceptions in eight starts last season. But age isn't on his side, and injuries added up in 2015, so there are no guarantees for him here in 2016. The Browns may decide to part ways.

"I'll leave those conversations just between me and them," McCown said. "For me, it's come in and compete. They'll make the decisions accordingly on how they build this roster and where guys play. It's just come and compete. That's my mindset."

Head coach Hue Jackson voiced his support for McCown on Wednesday, but stopped short of saying the veteran quarterback is definitely still part of the plan.

"Josh McCown is a tremendous football player," Jackson said. "You don't play in this league for 15 years having not been very good at what you do. He provides us with a really good quarterback, obviously a veteran presence and I am just excited to work with him. As far as what is going to happen in the future, I'm not concerned about that and having talked to Josh (about that), he isn't either.

"What we are worried about is getting better each and every day when we walk in this building. That goes for our coaches to our players. When we get out of our cars we have one thing on our mind and that is to get better."

