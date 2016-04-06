New take on sedation could help male procedures

Doctors are able to perform more procedures in the office these days. But the effects of sedation usually call for needing a ride home.

Looks like that is changing a bit for some men's procedures after one doctor came up with a different kind of sedation.

It's good old fashioned "laughing gas." It's strong enough to kill pain, but, not too strong you're left feeling out of it after the procedure..

Patient Gary Hymel knows all about it after having a problem very common to older men.

"You can't sleep through the night you get up three and four times," he said.

His benign enlarged prostate was causing urination problems. Then he learned about a quick and easy office procedure to fix the problem where there would be no needles in any "sensitive" areas for local anesthesia, or any long lasting intravenous sedation.

"It is absolutely remarkable, you know, how they can get through these procedures without any pain," says Dr. Neil Baum, a urologist in New Orleans. He came up with the idea after his own visit to the dentist for a procedure and had something dentists have been using since 1844 -- nitrous oxide, or laughing gas.

It made him think why not use it for his specialties, too? Vasectomies, prostate, bladder, and skin procedures.

"It reduces anxiety, it reduces pain and discomfort and it provides light sedation," Dr. Baum said. "The beauty is once the gas is turned off 30 seconds later the patient sits up, stands up and walks out of the office."

After clearing the idea through the proper medical agencies, he put it to work. In 150 patients so far, he says there have been no side effects. Patients can respond to commands and are still getting the same amount of oxygen as normal breathing. Gary remembers nothing about his procedure.

"When he turned it on, I just didn't feel a thing after that," Hymel said.

It's looking like this might actually be a game changer. The doctor calls his new find the Urolift.

You've got to think it won't be long before doctors everywhere pick up on it.

