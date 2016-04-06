Police department prepares school for active shooter simulation

The officers are real -- the situation is not.

It's an active shooter training scenario at Bay Village High School. The made up event was all part of the Bay Village Police Department's mission to keep the community safe, and that includes preparing for the unthinkable.

"We try to train our officers and tactical response while at the same time working with the school district to help train their staff on how to deal with a crisis situation," said Detective Kevin Krolosky.

Swat team members were armed with guns firing blanks in two different scenarios. This one was a 911 call of shots fired in the high school cafeteria, with two cops posing as the bad guys.

In the other simulation was a guy with a gun in the hallway, banging on the doors of classrooms to get inside.

Remember this is just a drill. But experts say it prepares students and staff for what we've seen at campuses across the country.

"I never thought that we would have to go to this extreme, but it's reality," said teacher Colleen Lanning.

Lanning has been a teacher for more than 18 years, with 12 years at Bay High School. She says her job is more than just educating students; it's become a lesson in safety.

"We're the first line of defense," Lanning said. "We're the ones that the students depend upon for direction."

It's a responsibility Lanning says she's now better prepared for, thanks to the active shooter training.

"Students -- whether it's their academic growth or their physical safety -- it's all on our shoulders," she said.

That training took place a few weeks ago. The officers and staff had a debriefing about what they could improve on. The police department is working on training at the middle and elementary schools this fall.

