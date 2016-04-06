County executive bans travel to NC

Backlash continues to grow in North Carolina after the state passed a new law that prevents cities from creating anti-discrimination policies for the LGBT community.

Cuyahoga County has taken a stance on the issue, banning all non-essential travel to North Carolina because of the new law.

County Executive Armond Budish put the order in place, saying it doesn't reflect the county's values.

It's being called the "bathroom bill."

The new North Carolina law bans transgender people from some bathrooms, saying they must use the bathroom that corresponds with the gender they were born.

The law also halts cities from creating gender-based anti-discrimination policies.

“It's extreme, it's far reaching, it's not reflective of the views we have here in Cuyahoga County,” Budish said.

More than one hundred companies have spoken out against the law and some cities across the nation are following suit.

Budish says the county has anti-discrimination policies in place to protect the LGBT community.

“For a state to basically support and foster discrimination against people who are LGBT is wrong and not something we should be supporting in any way, especially with our tax dollars,” he said.

The LGBT Community Center of Greater Cleveland is also speaking out against the law.

“It's a scary trend that creates loopholes for discrimination,” Zymler said.

Ryan Zymler says they sent a letter to Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson asking him to send out an order similar to the county's regarding North Carolina's law.

“It's largely a sentiment, but it's showing that Cleveland supports its own LGBT community and supports other LGBT communities until there is an official appeal,” Zymler said.

Zymler says the U.S. Supreme Court ruling in favor of same sex marriage was a step forward last year.

But the fight for equality is not over.

“It was a huge celebratory moment, a big win, but we knew then that it was not the end game,” he said.

Budish says no employee trips had been planned to North Carolina, but sometimes conferences are held there. He says anything like that would be skipped this year.

The governor of North Carolina says the law is "to ensure an expectation of privacy" in public schools and colleges.

