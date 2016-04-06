Cavs lose as LeBron sits

Paul George scored 29 points and C.J. Miles added 21, helping the Indiana Pacers blow out the Cleveland Cavaliers - with LeBron James getting the night off - 123-109 on Wednesday night.
Indiana ended a four-game losing streak in the series and still leads eighth-place Detroit by a half-game. Ninth-place Chicago, still vying for one of the final two playoff spots in the East, is now three games behind the Pacers.
The Cavaliers played without the four-time MVP James, who rested after playing Tuesday night in Milwaukee. Without James, Kyrie Irving had 26 points and six assists. Kevin Love scored 23.
Indiana took control with a 14-0 second-quarter spurt that made it 55-41. Cleveland got within nine at halftime and closed to 83-74 in the third quarter.
The Pacers then answered with a 13-4 spurt to make it an 18-point game and the Cavs couldn't get closer than 12.
