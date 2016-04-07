OSU student protest over budget access

A group of students at The Ohio State University staged a sit-in protest overnight on campus. This started as a rally about 3:30 Wednesday afternoon and lasted until just after midnight.

The students want the school to provide access to the annual budget.

"They hold it behind closed doors, and hold it relation to political and financial elite. Those are the people making decisions here," said one protester through a megaphone, from a twitter video post.

The protests started outside Thompson Library and moved into Bricker Hall, to the University President Michael Drake’s office.

Bricker Hall closes daily at 5:30 pm. Accommodations made for #ReclaimOSU students already inside to stay overnight – can leave at any time. — OSU Police (@OSUPOLICE) April 7, 2016

According to The Lantern, students were from at least five different campus organizations, like Real Food OSU, United Students Against Sweatshops, and Divest OSU. The students want full access to the OSU Budget. They say they want to know exactly where funds are being spent and what corporations OSU is supporting. Organizers say they also want the administration to agree to support one of their campaigns as a sign of good faith.

Ohio State respects everyone’s 1st Amendment rights. @OSUPOLICE on hand to enhance safety and allow #ReclaimOSU to voice peaceful concerns. — OSU Police (@OSUPOLICE) April 7, 2016

There were no arrests but the demonstration did get heated at one point, between protesters and OSU Police.

Officers were denying outside access to Bricker Hall after the building closed at 5:30 p.m. One protester ordered food and video from twitter shows an officer getting upset when the doors were opened for delivery.

We tried to find more information on the OSU Budget. Online the budget for 2016 shows $6.1 billion in total revenue. The total expenses are $5.5 billion, line items for those costs include salaries, benefits, financial aid, and health system. There is also an 'other' category that lists $1.3 billion in costs.

