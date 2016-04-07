Thursday morning commute, traffic accidents - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Thursday morning commute, traffic accidents

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Slow down out there -- the steady rain is causing some flooding on the highways and leading to several accidents Thursday morning.

  • Flooding on roadway on I-480 near W 130th
  • Left lane of 480 E CLOSED between W. 150th  & W 130th
  • Accident E 152nd near Sylvania
  • Accident: I-90 EB at Dead Man's Curve

