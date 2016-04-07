$1M bond for dad accused of murdering newborn - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Prosecutors have filed an aggravated murder charge against a 21-year-old Cleveland man.

Maurice Quarles was arraigned Thursday in the death of his newborn daughter, Genesis.

Quarles called 911 saying Genesis' stomach got fat after he fed her milk, and she wasn't breathing.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner determined the six-week-old baby was shaken and struck.

Police say Quarles also hit the child's 17-year-old mother. She was treated for her injuries.  

A judge set bond for Quarles at $1 million.

