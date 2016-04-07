$1M bond for dad accused of murdering newborn

Cleveland police arrested the father in the death of his newborn daughter.

Cleveland police arrested the father in the death of his newborn daughter.

Police arrest dad in death of newborn

Police arrest dad in death of newborn

2211 West 101st St., home where baby was found. (Source: WOIO)

Maurice Quarles in court at arraignment. (Source: WOIO)

Prosecutors have filed an aggravated murder charge against a 21-year-old Cleveland man.

Maurice Quarles was arraigned Thursday in the death of his newborn daughter, Genesis.

Quarles called 911 saying Genesis' stomach got fat after he fed her milk, and she wasn't breathing.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner determined the six-week-old baby was shaken and struck.

Police say Quarles also hit the child's 17-year-old mother. She was treated for her injuries.

A judge set bond for Quarles at $1 million.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.