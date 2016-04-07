Dominic Mancuso Editorial: RTA fares

Quick. Name something that’s stayed at the same price for the last seven years? Gas prices have been down, but even they are up about eight-cents a gallon from 2009.

The answer is RTA train and bus fares. The base rate has stayed at $2.25 for the last seven years and now RTA is looking to raise them, possibly up by .50, but more likely in the .25 range.

The problem is a $7 million dollar shortfall in this year’s budget. RTA will have to make up the difference with a fare raise, budget cuts, or some sort of combination of both.

Up until now, RTA has managed to hold the line despite large funding cuts from the state of Ohio. Since 2002, state-wide mass transit funding has dropped from $42 million a year down to $7.3 million for all state systems.

A state study recommended raising Ohio’s investment which is by far the lowest among similar states, but the legislature said “no.” Opponents of the fare hikes, such as Clevelanders for public transit, have made recommendations as ridiculous as requiring at least two RTA board members to use mass transit as their exclusive mode of transportation…just curious…how would you enforce or track that?!

So, we support RTA’s proposed fare increase and service cuts. Kudos to RTA for holding public hearings all over the area to hear the concerns of riders.

They have to make some tough calls, but they’re going about it the right way.

I’m Dominic Mancuso and that’s how we see it.

