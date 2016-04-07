Human Remains: Authorities hope pictures will jog memories

Clothing articles shows at news conference about human remains found on State Route 58. (Source: WOIO)

Authorities with Lorain County Sheriff's Office held a news conference Thursday regarding human remains found late last month along a road in Huntington Township.

According to the Lorain County Coroner the bones are from a white woman, around 5' 2", in her 20s.

Deputy Coroner Frank Miller also said the victim had been dead for at least two years.

Women's clothing items found near the bones include tan sweater, skirt, a watch, metal bracelet, one earring, a tan pantie and bra set from Victoria Secret, three false fingernails and a metal belt buckle.

Anyone with information or think they know who this is call the the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office at 440-329-3742.

Thursday's news conference comes two weeks after a property owner found what he believed to be human bones at the intersection of State Route 58 and New London Eastern Road.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.