Cleveland 19 celebrates National Zoo Lovers Day at Akron Zoo - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Cleveland 19 celebrates National Zoo Lovers Day at Akron Zoo

The snow leopards cuddle up on a heated rock, Nov. 2014. (Source: WOIO) The snow leopards cuddle up on a heated rock, Nov. 2014. (Source: WOIO)
AKRON, OH (WOIO) -

Calling all animal lovers. April 8 is National Zoo Lovers Day!

Cleveland 19 Morning Reporter Nichole Vrsansky is celebrating with a trip to the Akron zoo Friday morning.

It’s estimated that 175 million people visit a zoo each year. There are a total of 350 zoos in the United States.

Follow Cleveland 19 News: 

Download the Cleveland 19 News app

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly