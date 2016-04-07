Still no ID 3 months after human remains found on Akron sidewalk

Shortly after 3 p.m., Akron Police received a call that a human skull was found on the sidewalk in the 1300 block of Marcy Street. An anthropologist has been called to help identify the victim.

Shortly after 3 p.m., Akron Police received a call that a human skull was found on the sidewalk in the 1300 block of Marcy Street. An anthropologist has been called to help identify the victim.

The scene, Jan. 8, 2016, is secured by officers before a thorough investigation will be conducted by a forensic anthropologist. (Source: WOIO)

Police say a human skull was found on the sidewalk in the 1300 block of Marcy Street. (Source: WOIO)

The Summit County Medical Examiner is one step closer to identifying human remains found on Marcy Street on Jan. 8.

Officials say the anthropology team at Mercyhurst University determined the remains discovered are those of a white male, likely late 30's to early 40's. They believe the victim was between 5'9" to 6'5", his identity is still unknown.

Authorities say they are now submitting samples for a DNA profile.

The remains were found on the sidewalk in the 1300 block of Marcy Street three months ago.

If you have any information regarding this investigation give police a call.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.