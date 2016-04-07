Investigation remains open in 2yr old missing for 2 days - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Investigation remains open in 2yr old missing for 2 days

Rainn Peterson (Source: Ohio Attorney General) Rainn Peterson (Source: Ohio Attorney General)
WARREN, OH (WOIO) -

The Trumbull County Sheriff’s Department has not closed the case on Rainn Peterson, the 2-year-old girl who disappeared from her great-grandparent’s home in October 2015.

Rainn was found two days later, after several law enforcement agencies and community groups held area-wide searches.

A search volunteer found her in a nearby field. 

The Bureau of Criminal Investigations has completed its evidence testing, according to Trumbull County Sheriff detectives.

The sheriff’s department says they believe their investigation will be wrapping up soon.

Rainn Peterson remains in the temporary custody of her great-grandparents Dora Mae and Richard Peterson.

