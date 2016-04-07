Mom who put Benadryl in son's feeding tube regains custody

A New York woman arrested in Ohio for putting benadryl into her ill son's feeding tube has returned home, according to a Facebook post by her father.

Jessica Valik was sentenced in a plea deal to six months in jail with credit for time served.

Ohio Child Protective Services recommended she stay away from her son. But a New York court awarded her custody on Tuesday.

"So I gave him a dose of his prescribed Benadryl, notified the nurse after I gave it to him. The elevator doors opened. There were cops waiting for me and I was arrested right then and there. Whether or not what I did was right, I served time, and it's in our past, and that, Jackson and I are both looking forward to moving forward with our lives," Valik said.

Valik's case is complicated though. She says her four-year-old son, Jax, suffers from a rare skin condition that causes extreme itching and blisters.

Valik says that when he had a particularly bad outbreak last fall, she did indeed put Benadryl in the feeding tube.

However, she says the Benadryl is prescribed, and she had used the same process at home because that's how he gets food and medication.

