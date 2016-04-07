Police: Xhibition robbed of $500 worth of merchandise - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Police: Xhibition robbed of $500 worth of merchandise

Robbery suspects. (Source: Second District police) Robbery suspects. (Source: Second District police)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Cleveland police need your help identifying suspects in a robbery. 

Wednesday, two men entered Xhibition, located at 2068 W.25th Street, and acted like they were going to buy something, but then ran out of the store with $500 worth of clothing.

Above is a picture of the suspects and the getaway car. 

If anyone recognizes these suspects, please contact Detective Janet Murphy at 216-623-5218.

