Police: Xhibition robbed of $500 worth of merchandise

Cleveland police need your help identifying suspects in a robbery.

Wednesday, two men entered Xhibition, located at 2068 W.25th Street, and acted like they were going to buy something, but then ran out of the store with $500 worth of clothing.

Above is a picture of the suspects and the getaway car.

If anyone recognizes these suspects, please contact Detective Janet Murphy at 216-623-5218.

