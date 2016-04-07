Police say body found floating in water is Jasaun Johnson

A body pulled out of the water at Summit Lake in Akron last month has been identified at Jasaun Johnson.

Johnson's body recovered from on March 14. It was floating about 10-to-15 feet off shore.

Police say the 35-year-old lived on Botnic Place in Akron.

The Medical Examiner is still working on the cause of death.

If you have any information give police a call.

