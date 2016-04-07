Police say body found floating in water is Jasaun Johnson - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Police say body found floating in water is Jasaun Johnson

Jasaun Johnson (Source: Facebook) Jasaun Johnson (Source: Facebook)
Body found floating in Summit Lake identified. (Source: WOIO) Body found floating in Summit Lake identified. (Source: WOIO)
AKRON, OH (WOIO) -

A body pulled out of the water at Summit Lake in Akron last month has been identified at Jasaun Johnson. 

Johnson's body recovered from on March 14. It was floating about 10-to-15 feet off shore.

Police say the 35-year-old lived on Botnic Place in Akron.

The Medical Examiner is still working on the cause of death.

If you have any information give police a call.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:  

Download the Cleveland 19 News app

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly