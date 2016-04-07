Man rescued after basement collapse

Firefighters rescued a man after a basement floor collapsed.

The man was inside a vacant 4-level apartment building when the collapsed happened around 1 p.m. at E. 154th and Kinsman.

The building was missing steps and that's how firefighters were able to rescue him.

The man was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.