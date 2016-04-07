Suspect steals Shaker Hts police cruiser, crashes

Suspect steals cruiser and crashes into another cruiser. (Source: WOIO)

Police are investigating a crash involving one of their cruisers.

Police say a 23-year-old man stole a police cruiser and then crashed it into another police cruiser around 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

Police were called to Greenview for a report of a trespasser. When they responded, the suspect was found hiding underneath a car.

Somehow the suspect fled and stole a marked police cruiser.

While driving away, he hit another police cruiser at Albion and Hampton Roads.

The suspect was taken into custody.

One officer was treated for minor injuries.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.