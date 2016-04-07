HS students use billboards to bring awareness to heroin addiction

Heroin addiction is a deadly and growing trend in Stark County and new billboards are being put up to raise awareness.



The billboards are part of a campaign by the Stop Heroin from Killing Committee. The committee is made up of judges, law enforcement officers and drug treatment officials.



They started a contest to have the billboards designed by high school students to bring awareness to the issue that affects many in their communities.



Stark County Common Pleas Judge Frank Forchione is the chair of the committee and says the committee wanted to try something different to raise awareness.



"Heroin is the leading killer of our youth and what better way to get to kids than let the kids draw up these billboards and maybe they will listen to the message if it comes from someone else," Forchione said.



The group chose 6 winners and those designs will soon be seen on roads around Stark County. The areas include U.S. Route 62, Lincoln Way East and 12th street NW.

