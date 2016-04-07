Tanisha Anderson's family says case 'feels like a cover-up'

Family members of Tanisha Anderson want copies of their own witness statements, according to a motion filed Wednesday in federal court.

Tanisha Anderson died on scene while in the custody of Cleveland Police on Nov. 12, 2014. Anderson’s family had called for an ambulance while Anderson was having a mental health issue. Cleveland Police responded to the scene instead.

In federal court documents filed Wednesday, Anderson’s brother Joell Anderson, asked for copies of his and other family member and witness statements that were taken twice before while under investigation by the Cleveland Police Department and the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office. They know they’ll be asked for a third round of statements soon and would like their previous statements to submit to the Attorney General’s Office instead of giving the same statements for a third time.

Joell Anderson says that Cuyahoga County is refusing to give up the statements in an act to “protect the police officers” and goes on to say that it “feels like a cover-up.”

Tanisha Anderson’s family attorney has subpoenaed six family/witness statements including Cassandra Johnson, Theresa Overton, Joell Anderson, Andrew Connard, Jacob Johnson and Mauvion Green.

The family states that the investigation has gone on for 17 months and has switched hands three different times now that the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office has claimed their investigation was “tainted.”

Joell Anderson goes on to say that “blocking us from access to our own statements makes us feel like we are criminals. That’s not right.”

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.