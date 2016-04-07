Return on Investment: College Edition

So you’re about to send your kid off to college and it’s about to cost thousands of dollars. The ultimate goal is that they graduate, get a job and over the long haul that job pays more than what the education cost. Much more, in fact.

Recently, the website PayScale put together a pretty comprehensive list of the best colleges in America that give the best return on investment (ROI). Because let’s be honest -- if the ROI is low after 20 years, either the college or university needs to do better or your child struck out with the a bachelor’s degree in video games.

Even though extremely expensive, it turns out the best ROI in the state of Ohio is Case Western University according to PayScale. After costing $228,000 for a degree the average student, after 20 years, made $549,000. Not too shabby.

How did your school stack up? Check it out by clicking here.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.