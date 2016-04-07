The dos and do nots of wedding season

Here comes wedding season!

The spring and summer months are popular times for weddings, and according to The Knot, in 2015 the average couple in the U.S spent about $32,000 on their wedding. The Knot also reports the average Cleveland wedding was $27,000, an increase from the year before in 2014.

Covesa Gragg is the owner of Covesa Kelly Events. With her knack for nuptials planning she’s soared in her business for almost 10 years.

“I would say wedding season is from April and its getting longer now until November,” said Gragg.

Gragg says with the amount of money spent on such a big day, there are tips for everyone to keep in mind during wedding season -- especially guests.

“Remember to RSVP go to the website, send back the card, and then when you RSVP, Go!” said Gragg.

Gragg also advises that guests remember to dress appropriately.

“Jeans are never appropriate for a wedding," said Gragg.

When it comes to a monetary gift, Gragg says that $100 is an ideal amount.

“Typically you want to pay for the cost of your meal,” said Gragg.

And she says there bride and groom should remember like sending invites at least six weeks in advance.

“As for couples, don’t lose yourself in the wedding, have fun, do some research to find out what things cost, but don’t sacrifice for the sake of the budget,” said Gragg.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.