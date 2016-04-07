KSU President reveals she has breast cancer

Kent State President Beverly Warren reveals she has breast cancer.

Warren shared her personal health news on the university's website.

"During a recent physical examination, I learned that I have breast cancer that will require surgery. My outstanding medical team at the Cleveland Clinic has assured me that the cancer is in a very early stage and that there is high expectation for a full recovery," according to the website.

Warren's surgery will force her to miss some of the year-end celebrations.

"Know that I will be with you in spirit and am so proud of the diversity of accomplishments that contribute daily to a distinctive Kent State," she wrote. "I hope that my experience will reinforce the value of routine preventive health care and the importance of a commitment to wellness that will help us realize our vision of Kent State University as one of the nation's healthiest campuses."

Warren tweeted Thursday afternoon, thanking everyone for the well-wishes.

To all, I am humbled by your outpouring of well wishes. I truly wish I could respond to everyone individually. Know I will be #BevStrong — Beverly Warren (@PresBWarren) April 7, 2016

