Browns announce preseason schedule

The full schedule every football fan is anxiously waiting to peg projected wins and losses to isn't here yet. But the preseason slate has arrived.

The Browns announced their exhibition schedule on Thursday, featuring four opponents all from the NFC. While it was touted as a schedule release, the one detail not yet nailed down is the exact date and time. The Browns did give estimated date ranges, though, as seen below:

Week 1 (August 11-15): at Green Bay

Week 2 (August 18-22): vs. Atlanta

Week 3 (August 26): at Tampa Bay

Week 4 (September 1-2): vs. Chicago

While these games don't count toward the overall record of the team, it does offer a shot for fringe players to make their best case for a roster spot.

