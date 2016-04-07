Doctors turn to other methods before prescribing opioids

So much talk these days about certain medications known as opioids.

People are getting addicted and abusing, in alarming numbers. Now, the question: what's being done here in Cleveland to curb the problem? The Centers for Disease Control and the Federal Drug Administration are leading the way on this mission. They just put into place new guidelines regarding opioids, and with that, health providers in Cleveland are making changes that patients will notice.

Too often patients who started out with pain end up with an addiction and will say the doctors make it easy. They ask you to rate your pain on a scale of 1 to 10, and if you give a high enough number you get your opioid prescription. That's why the CDC and FDA are asking doctors to slow down and cut back on the prescriptions and provide better warnings on the labels. It gets the thumbs up from both University Hospitals and the Cleveland Clinic as they make changes.

Pain management specialist a University Hospitals, Dr. Melinda Lawrence, noticed how bad it was.

"A lot of times, you know, we get patients you know they've had such high doses of opioid or been on these other things," Dr. Lawrence said. "But they've never really tried some of what I’d consider the first line management."

She says though, the new way of thinking kind of reverses things where her department will get "first go" at more pain patients as opposed to the primary care providers.

"As a pain physician you know we have a lot of different things that we can offer a patient," she added.

That includes: physical therapy, intervention procedures like steroid injections, implantable pain devices and non-opioid medications. The same way of thinking exists at the Cleveland Clinic's Pain Management Department. Dr. Richard Rosenquist is expecting to see a lot of patients sent straight from their family doctors.

"I think it was really a great concept," he said.

But, that's not all that's changing.

"We're trying to help provide more education to the primary care providers so that they can know what to do on the front end," he said.

Especially, he says, when the front end often means pressure from the patient for a quick fix. It's believed that's where some of the problem started, patients demanding their drug prescriptions and family doctors, worried about their online ratings and other surveys, feel they better give the patient what they want.

However, the experts say opioids will still be prescribed, just on a more conservative basis. They do serve their purpose, like after surgery or a serious injury, and sometimes if other pain management measures don't work.

While the new guidelines are not mandatory now, it's believed they will be eventually. That means it looks like they are indeed here to stay.



