Indians-Red Sox finale postponed

Thursday's Indians-Red Sox game has been postponed, the team announced.

Tonight's game has been postponed. Makeup date TBD.



Please hold on to your tickets. Exchange info/options to come. pic.twitter.com/7nxrEd6X8l — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) April 7, 2016

The Indians evened their overall record at 1-1 with a 7-6 win Wednesday night. Cleveland will travel to Chicago to face the White Sox in the start of a three-game series Friday.

