Fight winter blues hanging around in spring

Winter weather got you down? Keep the mind active and distracted by getting things done at home. (Source: WOIO)

It's not so spring-like in the CLE. The beginning of the week got off to a bad start for Indians fans who looked forward to a home opener Monday, but struck out with the cold weather.

"We're both ready to go put our winter coats away. Yeah I had to get my boots out again. Not fun," said a Cleveland couple.

"It kind of adds an oppressive element to people," said Dave Bostwick.

Dave Bostwick is a counselor and social worker who says it's easy for frustration to set in. The roller coaster weather we've had this spring can really do a number on some people's psyche.

"Some people don't handle transitions very well. They don't like sudden changes. They don't like the way the weather gets cold to warm really fast and warm to cold really fast. Going back and forth that's harder for people who don't handle transitions," said Dave Bostwick.

Bostwick says for those who suffer from severe seasonal affective disorder, the weather change in the spring can be overwhelming, having a direct effect on their mood. For others it's a little easier, he says, to go with the changes instead of resisting them.

Bostwick says if the weather changes your plans outdoors, try to turn it into a positive experience by getting some things done around the house you may have been putting off. That also helps to keep your mind busy.

